Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at Manchester United are currently preparing for their next game against Aston Villa

The Portugal international was spotted strolling on the street of Manchester on Thursday, September 23

Since making a return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive netting four goals

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, September 23, was spotted on the street strolling out of a Subway in Hulme after training with teammates at Manchester United ahead of their next game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted leaving the Post Office on Stretford Road and it didn’t take long for dozens of passersby to notice the football legend.

According to the report on Daily Star and Themanc, people around on the street were stunned and excited seeing Cristiano Ronaldo walking on the street before he entered the black car waiting for him.

Ronaldo is definitely an athlete every human would love to see considering his records and how popular he is as hardly there is a nation where his name is not heard.

How it started for Ronaldo

Born in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was not born into a rich family and he started his football career on the streets before being signed by Sporting Lisbon.

It was at Sporting Lisbon that former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson spotted Cristiano Ronaldo and signed him in 2003 and went on to win three Premier League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a return to Manchester United from Juventus and the Portuguese has scored four goals in his first three games.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Dolores who is the mother of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained that she wants her famous son to play once again for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before she passes on.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets of Portugal before being signed at Sporting Lisbon and it was his superb performances then that made Manchester United to sign him under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portugal international proved himself during his first stint at Manchester United helping the Red Devils to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

But ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon, his mother has continued her support for the Portuguese club and many times spotted watching their games.

