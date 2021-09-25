Teacher Loses Job After Student Records Him Propositioning Her

A Welkom Preparatory School teacher was fired after he was recorded propositioning a 14-year-old pupil

The student recorded the teacher using a cell phone, he said that they would drink alcohol together and kiss

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) recommended that the teacher be fired immediately

A Welkom Preparatory SChool teacher was removed from his position when the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) ruled that he was guilty of allegedly committing sexual assault against a 14-year-old student.

The student, whose identity has been kept confidential, had been approached by the teacher before.

A school teacher was fired for propositioning a 14-year-old student. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Google

Source: UGC

The student revealed that the teacher had given her and two other children a ride home one day while it was raining. It was during the car ride that he whispered something highly inappropriate into her ear.

K24tv reported that she'd told her mother who had given her a cell phone to record the teacher if he said anything again.

ELRC panellist Shiraz Osman praised the mom for coming up with the idea of gathering evidence with a cell phone.

Two days after the car ride the teacher told the student that they would drink alcohol together and kiss. She recorded him and used this as evidence in the case against him according to TimesLIVE.

