Big Zulu surprised many people when he performed at the Economic Freedom Fighters' manifesto launch at the weekend

Many Mzansi artists usually associate themselves with the ruling party ANC but Big Zulu took a bold decision to associate himself with Malema's party

Many people were surprised because the star is friends with former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzani Zuma

Big Zulu performed for thousands of people at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rally on the weekend. Mzansi peeps have shared mixed reactions to the Imali Eningi hitmaker's decision to associate himself with Julius Malema's political party.

Most Mzansi artists perform at African National Congress (ANC) events. Many people were surprised by the rapper's decision because he is known for hanging around with people who are staunch ANC supporters, such as Duduzane Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma's son.

Duduzane played a huge role in promoting Inkabi's Imali Eningi track last year. The two of them usually post snaps of themselves together. Social media users took to the EFF's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Big Zulu's decision.

Check out what they said below:

@Akani_Mungoni said:

"EFF made artists realise that they can perform at any political event without them being labelled. EFF is working so hard in liberating our minds and artists."

@HonourableHloni commented:

"He wanted imali eningi and the ANC couldn't afford him. Inkabi decided to roll with fighters."

@BlackNgamla wrote:

"This occasion was special, they had inkabi there..."

@Lockdow44322004 added:

"Big Zulu, stop being a fool but I know you are not a member of a fools' and idiots' party."

Big Zulu warns people about scammer impersonating him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to social media to warn his fans about a fraudulent account that is using his name. The rapper discovered that a chancer had created an Instagram account and was sending private messages to a few people.

The impostor is using both Big Zulu's name and photo on the social media platform. Taking to his own official Instagram account, Big Zulu issued the warning and some advice. The rapper asked his fans to please block the account.

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu has had to deny using supplements to bulk up after a fan recently questioned him. The rapper, as his stage name suggests, is quite a large guy but it seems that it's all natural.

