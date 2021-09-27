“Sooo Cute”: Mzansi Wowed by Adorable Little Girl’s Video Singing Amapiano Song

South Africans are hugely impressed by a young girl who sings in a video and it’s really going viral on social media

The cute girl has grabbed the attention of many locals and they like her singing as she listens to an Amapiano tune by De Mthuda

Her mother dropped the video clip on social media and Briefly News picked up a few reactions from the adorable girl’s clip

A video of another adorable girl displaying her singing talents has found its way to the internet. The girl is seen chilling in her mother’s car and holds her bottle.

She seems to ask her mommy to play her favourite song and also joins the artist, De Mthuda, in singing the lyrics. The video clip has attracted many positive reactions from social media users.

The account holder goes by the handle of @CurvvyPharmacist and the proud mommy wrote on Twitter:

"TL cleanse."

Another cute little girl is a hit on social media. Image: @CurvvyPharmarcist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@lawrence_Nteo said:

“She is sooooo cute. I hope they get her a car seat though.”

@ElvisShoinz said:

“Ereng Bev that time mongwaneng such a cute baby.”

@prettty_Hun said:

“Aht aht this baby girl is putting me on, what’s the name of the song?”

@ChampagneSiya1 said:

“One thing about Amapiano? They'll make you thirsty so adorable.”

@Mngomezului_Welz said:

“She’s literally the most adorable thing under the sun.”

@Nadia_Boheme said:

“I feel her, I really do.”

@KeaMabuse said:

“Such a cute baby.”

@Seithati_S said:

“Ohh this put a smile on my face.”

@GateChez said:

“In here for the bev. Quench that thirst mogirl.”

@IamKamoSithole said:

“Piano is important.”

“Ncooo”: Mzansi loves adorable little girl’s video singing favourite song

In a similar report, Briefly News posted that Cassper Nyovest is one of the bestselling South African musicians and his lyrics are not only loved by adults but toddlers as well.

This becomes evident through a video clip that is reaching many people on Twitter.

The young toddler can be seen sitting in a car while the music is playing in the background and she sings all the lyrics as they are.

The adorable little star is becoming a hit with her mother’s social media followers. @NwaiNella also asked Nyovest to listen to her daughter’s singing skills.

She captioned the heartwarming post:

“@CassperNyovest listen to my niece singing her favourite song, please listen till the end. #Siyathandana.”

@Iam_TCT said: “@casspernyovest did you see this bro?"

Source: Briefly.co.za