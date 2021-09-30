One lucky lady celebrated two big moments in one day and she looked amazing doing it

Mogatsa Malome had a fun-filled day enjoying her birthday and house-warming party with friends and family

The occasion was stunningly executed and pictures show a banquet-style lunch with an elegant white-and-gold colour scheme

Sometimes everything in life falls into place and it feels as if the universe is finally on your side. For one lucky lady, Mogatsa Malome, this is her situation right now and she is enjoying every moment.

Mogatsa Malome standing in her brand new house and enjoying her double blessings. Image: Mogatsa Malome/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post she says:

"Double celebration, birthday and house-warming - 28th September."

Malome posted pictures of her big birthday celebrations and house-warming party, which followed a gorgeous white colour scheme. She was also glowing as she enjoyed her special moments. The highlight of the day was a banquet style lunch that looked like a scene straight out of a movie.

After Malome shared pictures from the day, her followers were full of compliments and loved how everything looked.

@uNcuthu:

"Everything is beautiful."

@PeterCaiserM:

"Wow, congratulations."

@madithame:

"Very beautiful... the house."

@BlackDi25317946:

"Congratulations. Blessings to you."

@Hoursofsoul:

"Looking gorgeous."

Lady flexes key to new apartment, SA super excited for her: #HomeOwner

In another happy house warming story, Briefly News previously reported on a stunning lady who has social media users hyped up after sharing a snap of her new place. The pretty lady seems a little shy about sharing her home online but really could not help all the excitement.

Heading online, @oshisayobhe shared the pictures of her crisp home as well as some more #photodump snaps from the rest of her day. She captioned the heartfelt post along with an adorable red heart emoji:

"Just a little dump, I didn’t want this dump to be all about my new apartment but I’m kind of excited soooo…"

The pretty lady shared a snap of herself holding the keys to her new place and a few more gorgeous pictures. In one of them, @oshisayobhe can be seen rocking her Crocs on her way to greet all the friendly but unfamiliar neighbours - super adorbs! Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@desmondxdes said:

"House warming nyana? Congratulations."

@Davidboikanyo1 said:

"Living good, congratulations."

@umajele said:

"The vlogs are about to be more lit."

@ilovekani_ said:

"Frame 2 is heat."

@ZeeRight said:

"#SoftLife"

@makatla_mandisa said:

"Congratulations, lover."

