Antonio Conte Claims Chelsea Do Not Know How To Use Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has endured a disappointing run of games in recent days, having failed to score in three consecutive matches

Antonio Conte, who contributed to the revival of Lukaku's career at Inter Milan has now put a spotlight on his second spell at Chelsea

Conte believes the west Londoners have not figured how to get the best out of the Belgium international

The Italian made the claim after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League

Antonio Conte has sensationally claimed Chelsea do not know how to tactically use Romelu Lukaku to their advantage.

Romelu Lukaku has endured a disappointing run of games in recent days, having failed to score in three consecutive matches. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Lukaku rejoined the Blues in the summer for a club-record fee of £98million from Inter Milan.

The Belgian had an impressive start to life in his second spell with the west Londoners, scoring four goals in his first four games.

However, Conte, who revived Lukaku's career at Inter believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not quite figured on how to get the best out of the former Man United forward.

According to the Italian manager, there is more to come from Lukaku, but only if the Blues use him differently.

"During the game, there are moments when Lukaku needs to be turned on, but other than that he is one of the toughest forwards to play against because he can do damage in any area of the pitch," Daily Mail quoted Conte saying.

"If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him and I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet," he continued.

Conte's suggestion came amid the Belgian's goal drought that has seen him fail to score in three consecutive matches.

The former Chelsea boss led Inter to Serie A triumph last season, with Lukaku playing a central role having scored 24 league goals.

And the tactician contends he and Inter did "a great work" in helping Lukaku become one of the most sought strikers in Europe.

Lukaku, meanwhile, will be hoping to find his scoring boots when Chelsea take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, October 2, at Stamford Bridge.

