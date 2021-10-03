Unlucky Chelsea Star Denied 16 Goals by VAR Since Arrival at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner will be counting himself unlucky since his arrival at Stamford Bridge from the Bundesliga

The Germany international has had 16 of his goals disallowed after referees consulted the VAR for confirmation

The 25-year-old had a goal ruled out against Southampton but gave Chelsea back the advantage in their 3-1 win

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Timo Werner's stats would have been more impressive if the number of goals he scored for Chelsea that was ruled out by the VAR were counted, Si, ESPN.

Werner's unlucky stats

The 25-year-old has so far netted 16 goals that have been cancelled by the Video Assistant Referee technology since he joined the west London club.

The German striker joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last season for £47.5million and has been struggling to leave the ground running.

Timo Werner has been unlucky since he joined Chelsea as 16 of his goals have been disallowed by the VAR. Image: James Williamson

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Stamford Bridge has left Werner drop from the pecking order after just managing 12 goals in 57 appearances last season.

His latest disallowed goal was against Southampton as the VAR spotted a foul from Cesar Azpilicueta in the build-up to the strike.

Werner, however, restored Chelsea's lead in the game as Ben Chilwell's goal cemented a 3-1 win to take them temporarily top of the Premier League table.

It was his second goal of the season in eight appearances for Thomas Tuchel side this campaign and Timo would love to better last season's tally.

Premier League club manager tops Barcelona shortlist as Ronald Koeman sack looms after Benfica loss

Earlier, Briefly News reported that as Barcelona are reportedly preparing to axe manager Ronald Koeman, reports from Spain suggest that the Catalan club have identified for managers as replacement, Echo reports.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool has been named as the preferred choice to replace the tactician who has been under heavy criticism following their 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League.

The result leave Barca bottom of their group and it was their second consecutive 3-0 loss in the Champions League this season.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional via Daily Star, Koeman is set to be fired by the Spanish club as he has also started poorly in the La Liga.

Barcelona currently occupy sixth position in the Spanish topflight as they were held to a goalless draw ar Cadiz and another home draw to Granada.

Aside from Klopp, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Barca midfielder Xavi, who manages Al-Sadd in Qatar, make up the rest of the list.

Source: Briefly.co.za