Fans of Deontay Wilder were not happy with how the American suffered a defeat against British boxer Tyson Fury

They were of the view that the British fighter was given more time to recover in the fourth round against Wilder

Wilder's supporters expressed anger that their man should have been declared the winner in the fourth round

Deontay Wilder's fans have expressed their anger over the defeat of the American against British boxer Tyson Fury claiming that the 35-year-old was robbed in the big boxing battle.

They claimed according to the report on UK Sun that Deontay Wilder should have been declared the winner in the fourth round adding that Tyson Fury was given slow count for him to recover.

After losing their second fight, Deontay Wilder activated the trilogy clause to fight Tyson Fury again and the battle was staged in Las Vegas.

The thoughts of many fans was that Deontay Wilder would be able to revenge, but he suffered another defeat against Tyson Fury.

In the fourth round of the encounter, Tyson Fury was knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder and it was looking like the American would win the clash.

The report added that fans were not happy with how Tyson Fury won the fight and expressed their frustration on what they see as Wilder being robbed.

One of his supporters said: "Fury down for 11 seconds?? Ref has the count at 7??? Wilder robbed once again."

Another added in agreement: "If the ref didn’t give Fury 10-year count it would be a different story."

A third said: "I understand Wilder got outboxed but are we all gonna ignore Fury’s 12 count. Ref says five, stops counting for three seconds, then says six."

