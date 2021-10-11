Tyson Fury put up a sensational fight to defeat Deontay Wilder in an intense heavyweight boxing match over the weekend

The Gypsy King headed for a Las Vegas nightclub to groove after the match as he was captured raving without a top

It was gathered that the champion also sang along to 'We Are The Champions' by Queen, along with his sparring team

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Gypsy King celebrated his epic win over Deontay Wilder in style as he was spotted at a night club hours after victory over the Bronze Bomber.

Following the intense battle which saw Fury retain his WBA title, fans would have expected the Briton to return to his hotel room to relax.

But the 33-year-old was spotted without a top as he was in the spotlight at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand where he defeated Wilder.

Tyson Fury celebrates win over Fury. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

SPORTbible claim that the clip was shared on social media by his wife who added a caption 'work hard, play hard'.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fury also reportedly sang along to 'We Are The Champions' by Queen, along with his sparring team.

American DJ Aoki ran the set, and it was the second time the pair partied together after Fury's previous win over Wilder in February 2020.

It has become customary for Fury to celebrate each victory in style, and The Sun recounted Fury's previous trip to Hakkasan, dressed in an eye-catching floral suit.

Nigerian comedian warns Joshua not to attempt fight vs Fury

Following the defeat of Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight bout by Tyson Fury, Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Anthony Joshua to stay away from fellow Briton.

The fight experienced five knocked downs with the Gypsy King getting three to the Bronze Bomber's two in three separate rounds respectively.

Joshua had been billed to take on Fury in a unified bout he lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

A rematch is already on the cards for Joshua vs Usyk, however Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Joshua not to make an attempt to take on Fury if he reclaims his belts from Usyk.

Efe Ajagba suffers first career defeat

Legit.ng, our trusted Nigerian source earlier reported that Efe Ajagba was taught boxing lessons against Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vega.

The Nigerian heavyweight and the Cuban put their undefeated streak on the line but Sanchez got the better of Ajagba.

The fight was an undercard in the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III and it did not really give what the fans were expecting as it became one-sided.

Source: Briefly.co.za