Sbu Nkosi’s bio: age, current team, stats, salary, net worth

Sbu Nkosi is a South African rugby player whose talent has amazed many people. He plays for the South Africa national team and the Bulls in United Rugby Championship.

Known for his immense speed and incredible skills, Sbu Nkosi is currently one of the most famous players in South Africa. He made his name known through hard work, persistence, and the ability to withstand hardships.

Profile summary

Full name S'busiso Romeo Nkosi Also known as Sbu Nkosi Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Barberton, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 214 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single School Barberton High School, Jeppe High School for Boys University University of KwaZulu-Natal Profession Rugby player

Sbu Nkosi's biography

How old is Sbu Nkosi? As of 2022, Sbu Nkosi from the Bulls is 26 years old. He was born on 21 January 1996 in Barberton, South Africa.

The rugby player's real name is S'busiso Romeo Nkosi.

What school did Sbu Nkosi go to?

He attended Barberton High School until grade 10, when he transferred to Johannesburg's Jeppe High School. He later joined the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Career summary

Nkosi began his career in 2012 when a local Pumas team called him up to represent them at the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week tournament. He appeared three times.

He was also a member of the Golden Lions' Under-18 Craven Week team while attending Jeppe High School for Boys. He scored a try in the tournament's unofficial final in Polokwane in 2013, but his team fell short, losing 29-45 to Western Province.

He later relocated to Durban to play for the Sharks. In the 2015 Under-19 Provincial Championship, he made eleven starts for the Sharks U19 team.

In 2016, he made six appearances for UKZN Impi and scored 15 points. Later, he played for the Sharks and scored 35 points, less than the 55 points he scored during the Currie Cup.

He has also played for South Africa Under-20, where he appeared three times while scoring zero points. Currently, he is attached to the South Africa national team and the Bulls in United Rugby Championship.

As an influential South African player, he led his team to beat Namibia's Welwitschias 48-18 during the playoffs. Also, he helped the South Africa rugby team to appear in the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, whereby his team emerged fourth.

Sbu Nkosi's stats

Below is a table with career stats.

Years Teams Competitions Scored points Games played Games started Tries scored Minutes played 22/23 Bulls United rugby championship - 3 3 1 191 21/22 Sharks United rugby championship 5 6 6 1 434 2021 Natal Sharks Currie Cup - - - - 0 20/21 Natal Sharks Currie Cup 15 5 4 3 352 2021 Sharks Pro 14 Rainbow Cup SA - 3 3 - 240 2021 Sharks Super Rugby SA 5 3 2 1 189 2020 Sharks Super Rugby 5 3 3 1 240 2019 Sharks Super Rugby 5 14 14 1 1066 18/19 Natal Sharks Curie Cup 15 4 3 3 280 2018 Sharks Super Rugby 15 13 13 3 976 17/18 Natal Sharks Currie Cup 40 12 12 8 945 2017 Sharks Super Rugby 15 7 6 3 511 15/16 Sharks Provincial Cup - 2 1 - 104

Is Sbu Nkosi injured?

Sbu has not suffered any severe injuries despite being stretchered out of the field when his neck was injured. He recently missed South Africa's 'A' tour to Europe due to a rib injury sustained during the Bulls' United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over the Sharks on 30 October at Loftus Versfeld.

Why is Sbu Nkosi not playing for the Springboks?

The player could not play during the Springboks' autumn international because he went missing. His team confirmed that their efforts to contact him had been futile and that the police had been notified. He had last reported for duty on November 14th, 2022.

Has SBU Nkosi been found?

Yes, the rugby player was confirmed safe, unharmed, and able to speak. Edgar Rathbone, the company's CEO, went to his home to spend time with him and learn how the company could best provide him with the support he required.

Where was Sbu Nkosi found? He was found at his father's home.

How tall is Sbu Nkosi?

Sbu Nkosi's height is 5 feet 11 inches (181 centimetres), and he weighs 214 pounds (97 kilograms). Even though Nkosi is 97 kg, he can run with a speed that enables him to record a rate of 10.59 seconds over 100 meters. His fast pace results from his footwork, which makes him an excellent attacking midfielder.

Is Sbu Nkosi related to Sbu Noah of Nkosi Yehlisa?

The two are not related. They only share a similar name. Sbu Noah, whose real name is Sibusiso Desmond Mthembu, is a 35-year-old South African gospel singer, songwriter and television personality. One of his popular hits is Nkosi Yehlisa which means Lord Bring Down.

Quick facts about Sbu Nkosi

He was named to South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad.

He is a brand endorser for Adidas.

He owns a number of high-end vehicles.

He had long dreadlocks, which he shaved.

He enjoys working out.

He loves to wear dark glasses.

According to his Instagram posts, he is a father, though he has not revealed many details.

Sbu Nkosi is a very influential rugby player. He has helped the Sharks and South Africa rugby teams earn several trophies as a forward mid-fielder.

