Rihanna gives funny reply to online troll commenting on her pimple

- Rihanna shared her very first selfie of the decade and fans loved her natural look

- However, one troll tried to get clout and asked if he could pop RiRi's pimple

- Her reply to the man was funny and shut down the negativity in an instant

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Rihanna shared her first selfie of 020 (and the decade) on Instagram and showed off with a fresh face.

The popular Barbados singer was sporting cornrows and wearing no make-up, and her fans loved it.

There was one person who thought he could troll RiRi and pointed out a pimple on her face by asking to pop it.

Although Rihanna doesn't make a habit of talking back to peeps who think they can be funny at her expense on social media, she did reply to this comment.

READ ALSO: AKA and DJ Zinhle call it quits less than a year after reuniting

The singer was in a cheery and silly mood, it seems, because she decided to ask the fellow to let her pimple have its shine.

Rihanna's comment. (Image Source: Instagram/Rihanna)

Source: Instagram

Briefly.co.za noticed that hundreds of people commented on Rihanna's clapback, most of them finding it hilarious.

She may have had a pimple, but she's still looking hella fine. Her skin has a healthy and beautiful glow that we can't help but admire.

Earlier, peeps were left astounded at how much a young girl, Ala'a Skyy, looks like Rihanna.

The resemblance between the two is uncanny and you'd be forgiven for thinking the little lady is related to the singer.

Even Rihanna couldn't hide her astonishment.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!