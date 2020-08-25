Yonda Thomas bio: Age, daughter, parents, education, seriously single, pics, profile
Yonda Thomas is an actor who has become a household name in South Africa thanks to his acting skills. Although his talent and hard work have contributed to his success, no one can overlook the fact that he is very easy on the eyes. His father was absent during his childhood, which has shaped him into an independent man who respects family values.
Yonda Thomas was barely experienced over a decade ago when he landed a leading role in the drama series, Fallen. This was his chance to show the world his potential. It was just a year earlier when he participated in SABC 1's acting competition Class Act, but that did not prepare him for the pressure that would come with acting.
Yonda Thomas’ profile
- Full Name: Yonda Thomas
- Famous for: his role as Mvelo Nobela in Fallen
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: December 1, 1985
- Place of birth: Umtata, South Africa
- Yonda Thomas’ age: 35 in 2021
- Zodiac: Sagittarius
- Current Residence: Eersterust, Pretoria
- Nationality: South African
- Ethnicity: Black
- Languages: English, Xhosa, Zulu
- Sexuality: Straight
- Yonda Thomas’ wife: Taz Emerans
- Yonda Thomas’ child: one son
- Yonda Thomas’ height: 178cm
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Education: Bachelor of Public Administration degree
- Occupation: Actor
- Yonda Thomas’ net worth: $200,000 in 2021
- Yonda Thomas’ Instagram: @yondathomas
- Twitter: @Yonda_Thomas
Yonda Thomas' biography
Yonda Thomas is a South African actor who was born in Eersterust in Pretoria in 1985. After high school, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration before moving to Johannesburg in 2008 with the dream of becoming a diplomat. During this time, he discovered the reality show Class Act, which aired on SABC 1 and showcased the local acting talent. Sdumo Mtshali won an eight-week course at the New York Film Academy School of Film and Acting.
Parents
This talented actor has kept his personal life private, and we assume that he had a difficult childhood due to the fact that his father was not involved in his life. Thomas was raised in a single-parent household along with his older sister. Yonda's father allegedly reached out to him when he was older.
Yonda Thomas’ movies and TV shows
- Liarholics Anonymous (Danny Pule) - pre-production
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Khaya Manqele) - 2020
- Seriously Single (Max) - 2020
- Madiba (Nelson - Teen) - 2017
- Doubt (Sanele) - 2016
- Mrs Right Guy (Lesego the Stripper) - 2016
- The Jakes Are Missing (Detective Miles) - 2016
- Saints and Sinners (Siya) - 2016
- Isidingo (Majola) - 2016
- isiBaya (Tony)- 2013
- Room 9 (Monde Kunene)- 2012-2013
- Mzansi Love: Kasi Style - 2012
- Fallen (Mvelo Nobela) - 2011
- Muvhango (Damon) - 2011
- Wild at Heart (Matthew)- 2011
- Class Act - 2010
Yonda Thomas in Seriously Single
We can also watch our favourite SABC star playing as Max on Netflix in the film, Seriously Single, which was released at the end of July in 2020. The story follows Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani), a social media manager in Johannesburg who succeeds at work and in friendship.
Liarholics Anonymous
Yonda Thomas' latest movie, Liarholics Anonymous, is about a doctor, Danny Pule, who struggles to keep his unfaithful indulgences hidden, unaware that his bundle of deception is about to unleash the most disastrous night of his life. The talented Thomas landed the lead role in this hilarious show, but production was delayed in 2020 due to coronavirus protocols.
Is Yonda Thomas married?
Yonda Thomas' wife, Taz Emerans, is a personal fitness trainer who is the mother to a beautiful 8-year old boy. Thomas and Emerans have been together for several years, and the successful SABC star has proudly taken on the role of the adoptive father to this young boy, proving to us yet again that he truly is a family man.
"Our relationship isn't a love story from a rom-com, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship, and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other."
Yonda Thomas' son
Thomas does not have a daughter, but there is a little boy who now gets to call our favourite SA soapie star "Dad," and he had a troubling start to life. He was born premature and was hospitalised for three months due to complications with pregnancy. Taz Emerans grew up in a dangerous neighbourhood where she fell under the influence of unsavoury characters and fell pregnant at just 15 years old.
It is not every day we get to see an inexperienced actor landing a leading role in a major TV show, but when that chance came, Yonda Thomas knew straight away that it was a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity. His days were getting longer and his nights shorter and shorter as his workload increased, but the hard work eventually paid off.
