Yonda Thomas is an actor who has become a household name in South Africa thanks to his acting skills. Although his talent and hard work have contributed to his success, no one can overlook the fact that he is very easy on the eyes. His father was absent during his childhood, which has shaped him into an independent man who respects family values.

Yonda Thomas shows an avid interest in photography in his spare time and is sometimes persuaded to model in front of the camera too. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yonda Thomas was barely experienced over a decade ago when he landed a leading role in the drama series, Fallen. This was his chance to show the world his potential. It was just a year earlier when he participated in SABC 1's acting competition Class Act, but that did not prepare him for the pressure that would come with acting.

Yonda Thomas’ profile

Full Name: Yonda Thomas

Yonda Thomas Famous for: his role as Mvelo Nobela in Fallen

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 1, 1985

December 1, 1985 Place of birth: Umtata, South Africa

Umtata, South Africa Yonda Thomas’ age: 35 in 2021

35 in 2021 Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Current Residence: Eersterust, Pretoria

Eersterust, Pretoria Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Languages: English, Xhosa, Zulu

English, Xhosa, Zulu Sexuality: Straight

Straight Yonda Thomas’ wife: Taz Emerans

Taz Emerans Yonda Thomas’ child: one son

one son Yonda Thomas’ height: 178cm

178cm Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Education: Bachelor of Public Administration degree

Bachelor of Public Administration degree Occupation: Actor

Actor Yonda Thomas’ net worth: $200,000 in 2021

$200,000 in 2021 Yonda Thomas’ Instagram: @yondathomas

@yondathomas Twitter: @Yonda_Thomas

A glimpse into the childhood of SA's favourite Netflix star, Yonda Thomas, as he proudly honours his mother. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yonda Thomas' biography

Yonda Thomas is a South African actor who was born in Eersterust in Pretoria in 1985. After high school, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration before moving to Johannesburg in 2008 with the dream of becoming a diplomat. During this time, he discovered the reality show Class Act, which aired on SABC 1 and showcased the local acting talent. Sdumo Mtshali won an eight-week course at the New York Film Academy School of Film and Acting.

In July 2019, Yonda Thomas posted this photo of his father online, along with a statement of how excited he is to be finally meeting the man. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Parents

This talented actor has kept his personal life private, and we assume that he had a difficult childhood due to the fact that his father was not involved in his life. Thomas was raised in a single-parent household along with his older sister. Yonda's father allegedly reached out to him when he was older.

Yonda Thomas’ movies and TV shows

Liarholics Anonymous (Danny Pule) - pre-production

(Danny Pule) - pre-production How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Khaya Manqele) - 2020

(Khaya Manqele) - 2020 Seriously Single (Max) - 2020

(Max) - 2020 Madiba (Nelson - Teen) - 2017

(Nelson - Teen) - 2017 Doubt (Sanele) - 2016

(Sanele) - 2016 Mrs Right Guy (Lesego the Stripper) - 2016

(Lesego the Stripper) - 2016 The Jakes Are Missing (Detective Miles) - 2016

(Detective Miles) - 2016 Saints and Sinners (Siya) - 2016

(Siya) - 2016 Isidingo (Majola) - 2016

(Majola) - 2016 isiBaya (Tony)- 2013

(Tony)- 2013 Room 9 (Monde Kunene)- 2012-2013

(Monde Kunene)- 2012-2013 Mzansi Love: Kasi Style - 2012

- 2012 Fallen (Mvelo Nobela) - 2011

(Mvelo Nobela) - 2011 Muvhango (Damon) - 2011

(Damon) - 2011 Wild at Heart (Matthew)- 2011

(Matthew)- 2011 Class Act - 2010

Yonda Thomas stars in "Seriously Single", which was released in July 2020. You can stream this entertaining South African rom-com on Netflix. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yonda Thomas in Seriously Single

We can also watch our favourite SABC star playing as Max on Netflix in the film, Seriously Single, which was released at the end of July in 2020. The story follows Dineo (Fulu Mugovhani), a social media manager in Johannesburg who succeeds at work and in friendship.

Liarholics Anonymous

Yonda Thomas' latest movie, Liarholics Anonymous, is about a doctor, Danny Pule, who struggles to keep his unfaithful indulgences hidden, unaware that his bundle of deception is about to unleash the most disastrous night of his life. The talented Thomas landed the lead role in this hilarious show, but production was delayed in 2020 due to coronavirus protocols.

Yonda's wife, Taz Emarans, has worked hard to earn her medical degree and is now a qualified doctor as well as a personal trainer. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is Yonda Thomas married?

Yonda Thomas' wife, Taz Emerans, is a personal fitness trainer who is the mother to a beautiful 8-year old boy. Thomas and Emerans have been together for several years, and the successful SABC star has proudly taken on the role of the adoptive father to this young boy, proving to us yet again that he truly is a family man.

"Our relationship isn't a love story from a rom-com, its grittier. The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship, and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other."

Yonda Thomas stepped up where his father failed him and adopted a young boy, making this beautiful family complete. Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yonda Thomas' son

Thomas does not have a daughter, but there is a little boy who now gets to call our favourite SA soapie star "Dad," and he had a troubling start to life. He was born premature and was hospitalised for three months due to complications with pregnancy. Taz Emerans grew up in a dangerous neighbourhood where she fell under the influence of unsavoury characters and fell pregnant at just 15 years old.

Yonda Thomas landed the lead role of Danny Pule as he struggles as an immoral gynaecologist in the hilarious feature, "Liarholics Anonymous". Photo: @yondathomas/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is not every day we get to see an inexperienced actor landing a leading role in a major TV show, but when that chance came, Yonda Thomas knew straight away that it was a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity. His days were getting longer and his nights shorter and shorter as his workload increased, but the hard work eventually paid off.

Source: Briefly.co.za