South Africans have been warned that Eskom may institute rolling blackouts at a moment's notice

The power utility says will it have been able to return power generation at some power stations, other power stations were forced to close down

Eskom has apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused by loadshedding but reminded Mzansi that it is the last resort the power utility has

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Despite reassuring South African citizens that rolling blackouts would be avoided during elections, Eskom has announced that there is a good chance that loadshedding will come back.

The power utility issued a warning stating that there is a strong possibility that loadshedding will be implemented at a short notice if Eskom experiences more breakdowns at power stations.

South Africans have been warned that loadshedding could happen at moment's notice. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to Fin24, Eskom has managed to fix units at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations and each unit at the power stations are now capable of generating power. However, units at Arnot and Hendrina power stations tripped in the past 24 hours.

The power utility also had to forcefully shut down a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo power stations.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom has now asked South African citizens to reduce their energy consumption because of the constraints currently felt by the power utility's systems, according to TimesLIVE.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that South Africans should be reminded that loadshedding is the last option in order to restore power generation to the system.

Mantshanthsa also apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience rolling blackouts cause.

South Africans react to loadshedding warning

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about loadshedding becoming a possibility.

Here are some of their thoughts:

@JohnCPT1 said:

"Well, looking at early results I hope stage 7 is loading. It's what the people of South Africa voted for... Now deliver and let them freeze and sit in the dark."

@Steve38355404 said:

"Eskom, please could you reconsider the current employment policies. There are so many competent, efficient engineers and technicians out there that are willing to step in."

@dropball007 said:

"Yet they voted in the millions for ANC to get electricity! Sad."

@MarkWhy69992175 said:

"Why does this not come as surprise? It was so nice of the generating units to behave during the voting days."

@fatherchaos said:

"The whole country knew this was coming..absolutely disgusting.

"Eskom don't think": R70 000 worth of merch stolen from shop during loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are feeling seriously startled following a robbery in Pietermaritzburg. According to police reports, suspects took off with nearly R70 000 worth of merchandise, ransacking a local shoe store during load-shedding.

The incident took place at Rage clothing store on Church Street on Thursday evening. The burglars broke the front door and a security gate and stole clothes, shoes and jewellery, News 24 reports exclusively.

Speaking with the publication, police spokesperson, Kholeka Mhlongo said the shop manager found the door open on Friday morning.

Source: Briefly.co.za