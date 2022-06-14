A talented young woman from Limpopo is making waves online with her beautiful slippers and flip-flops that she crafts by hand

The innovative lady creates the most stunning and unique designs, with each shoe made with care, precision and skill

In a post shared by Briefly News, netizens commended the brilliant shoemaker for her talent and wished her every success for the future

A talented young woman from Polokwane in Limpopo has wowed Mzansi with her awesome shoemaking skills.

Amanda Ramabu, who fondly refers to herself as the ‘flip-flops lady’, creates stunning fluffy slippers and sturdy flip-flop sandals by hand, with each design unique and made with skill and precision.

Amanda Ramabu creates the most beautiful flip flops and warm slippers by hand. Image: Amanda Nelly Ramabu/Facebook.

The young shoemaker refuses to be another unemployed youth and recently took to Facebook to post cute snaps of her shoes and to encourage others to use their hands to make money instead of expecting handouts.

“Flip-flops crafted by my hands. Let's put our skills to work and do better, life is not about expecting but more about doing, being and becoming,” Amanda wrote.

Netizens wowed by young shoemaker’s skill

In a post shared by Briefly News, showcasing Amanda’s talent and beautiful designs, Mzansi online users expressed how proud they were of the young woman for using her hands to make something of her life. Many also congratulated the young lady on her innovative spirit.

Phosisi PS Seunkie said:

“Talented. Don't wait to be given a fish, catch your own fish on this world.”

Sybil Lindiwe Mazibuko added:

“Wow you are so creative women empowerment at its best.”

Mankosi Mokhachane wrote:

“Talent at it's best, incredible indeed.”

Young female shoemaker shares her inspiring success story

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady named Mofe Etenabe said she is proud to identify herself as a shoemaker and spotted the love of her life while busy with her craft.

According to the successful entrepreneur, she was making shoes when she met her husband. Mofe and her husband now work as a team in their shoemaking business which has made them tremendously successful.

