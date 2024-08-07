The Drip Group, a company founded in the township of Ivory Park by Lekau Sehoana, faces the reality of being liquidated

Gauteng's MEC for finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile, has asked the governor of the Reserve Bank to afford 'rehabilitative intervention'

The MEC said that: "it's important that the law should never be punitive but rather rehabilitative"

A Johannesburg-based company has applied for liquidation of Drip Footwear for not paying it more than R20million

Johannesburg—The government, in the form of MEC Lebogang Maile, has stepped in to try and save a local entrepreneur and black-owned company, The Drip Group (pty) Ltd. Maile has appealed to the Governor of the Reserve Bank to save the company from going under.

“We cannot sit back and watch The Drip Group (Pty) Ltd, a company founded in the township of Ivory Park by a young black man who had the odds stacked against him, be liquidated”, said Maile, according to Times Live.

MEC's letter to the governor regarding taxes

In the letter to the governor, the MEC stated that he conveyed steadfast respect and dedication to the rule of law. Drip is presently encountering issues related to non-adherence to local tax regulations.

“Which extends to the respect of the investigative process that the SARB has undertaken in its legal matter with Drip which is under investigation for the contravention of the provisions of the Exchange Control Regulations, made under section 9 of the Currency and Exchanges Act, 1933 (Act No. 9 of 1933),” wrote Maile in his letter as reopted by The Citizen.

What do entrepreneurs and business people have to say?

@jdmlotshwa Joseph Dumisane, a local entrepreneur, asks:

"MEC, my business is not doing well since covid. May i get some assistance?"

@Bell19924453 had this to say about Lekau and politicians:

"Didn't the Lekau's wife say he had politicians in his pocket? 🤣"

@NdzaviDerrick has this business advice for Drip:

"Why not seek a bailout from IDC aimed at raising Black Industrialists? If business can prove profitable going forward it can be funded unless it is running at a loss."

Drip Footwear is allegedly on the verge of liquidation for unpaid R20 million debt

Briefly News reported earlier this year that one of South Africa's expanding footwear brands, Drip Footwear, is reportedly at risk of liquidation.

This follows claims that WideOpen Platform, an advertising firm, has applied for the company's liquidation due to an unpaid R20 million invoice. Additionally, the company is allegedly planning to sue owner Lekau Sehoana for the outstanding debt.

