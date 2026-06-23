South Africa jumped 10 places in the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking to stay 54th globally

The country edged out Kenya, which sits in 55th, to claim the top spot among African nations in the index

Stronger business efficiency, government efficiency, and improved infrastructure drove the country’s rise

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Areal shot of Joburg. Image: Africa is Home tourism center

Source: Facebook

South Africa has officially surpassed Kenya as the most competitive economy in Africa. The 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking placed South Africa 54th in the world. Kenya landed one position behind at 55th.

The result was shared on Facebook by Africa View Facts on 23 June 2026. South Africa climbed 10 positions in the annual ranking. Only six African countries made the cut out of 70 ranked economies globally.

Mzansi flexes on the global stage

The jump was driven by measurable improvements in three key areas. Business efficiency, government efficiency, and infrastructure all recorded stronger scores. Together, they pushed South Africa past its East African rival in the highly regarded annual index.

The reaction online was swift and largely celebratory. Many South Africans took the result as proof that the country is moving in the right direction. One commenter welcomed the news with a pointed message to those expecting the country to fail. Another said South Africa remains strong and resilient despite the challenges it continues to face.

Not everyone focused on the competition angle. One Kenyan commenter joked that they never knew their country was in a race at all. The light-hearted response drew laughs but also underlined just how significant the result was for South Africa’s standing on the continent.

The broader sentiment among South Africans was one of quiet pride. Several people noted that when the country pulls together, the results speak for themselves. Others pointed out that the positive story rarely gets the attention it deserves in local media.

With the G20 Summit on the horizon and the country’s global profile growing, the ranking lands at a moment when South Africa can least afford to be dismissed.

See the 2026 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking here.

More rankings on Briefly News

The University of Cape Town topped Africa’s rankings at 184th globally, maintaining its position in the world’s top 200 for a fourth straight year.

South Africans got a wake-up call in 2026 after a report ranked nearly 40 popular fizzy drinks by sugar content.

Wits University has claimed the top spot in Africa in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings, placing 200th out of 21,291 universities.

Source: Briefly News