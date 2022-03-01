South Africans couldn’t hold back the jokes after electricity company, Eskom celebrated close to a century in existence

Tweeps took the mickey out of the caption that promised another ninety-nine more years of success with funny memes and comments

Pointing to the fact that load shedding couldn’t be considered a success, Mzansi questioned how Eskom could be longing for another century of power cuts

South Africans were tickled by a post on Twitter by Eskom that revelled in its longevity. Tweeps used hilarious memes to dispute the caption while others explicitly expressed their disapproval.

Eskom ended their celebratory caption by saying:

"Thank you South Africa for being part of our journey!"

A note that spurred Tweeps to quickly interject with comments that voiced their disproval.

A birthday artwork by Eskom that was posted online as the electricity company celebrated 99 years in service. Image: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

People on Twitter did not agree with Eskom's birthday message that hinted towards success for the company. They were quick to point to load-shedding as their main grievance with some Tweeps enquired as to when they would be getting their electricity back.

Voicing out clear disapproval, @LuHLE_FUZE said:

"We’re not even happy for y’all , we’ve been in the dark and eating cold food since Saturday so boy bye!."

In a meme that poked fun at Eskom's message, @VuyoSithebe asked:

Making gest at the electricity company's regular power cut, @Phaahla_ posed a funny question:

"Are you celebrating with a candle-lit dinner tonight, Bra Eskoza?"

@CityJabavu expressed disappointment in the service from Eskom by saying:

