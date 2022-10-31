Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi wants government to scrap Soweto's electricity debt to Eskom

The premier added that the written-off debt would allow for development in townships, informal settlements and hostels

At the end of September 2022, Soweto owed Eskom roughly R4.7 billion in unpaid electricity fees

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has called for the government to scrap nearly R5 billion owed to Eskom by the township of Soweto.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called on the government to forgive nearly R5 billion owed to Eskom by Soweto.

Source: Getty Images

Lesufi's calls for debt forgiveness came after the government committed to settling Sanral's e-toll debt amounting to billions.

The Gauteng premier called Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Twitter to consider scrapping debt in Soweto and other townships.

Lesufi said debt forgiveness would assist townships, informal settlements and hostels in developing, adding that democratic freedom would be meaningless if the areas stayed as they are.

Lesufi added that to develop townships, informal settlements and hostels, they need to be converted into new economic growth points.

According to New24, Eskom has already written off billions in overdue payments owed by Soweto residents. In 2020 the power utility forgave almost R8 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

Municipal debt is one of the more significant challenges to Eskom's financial woes. As of 32 August 2022, the power utility was owed over R51 billion.

South Africans react to Lesufi's calls for debt forgiveness

South Africans are torn. While some believe Lesufi's stance is progressive, others believe debt forgiveness is a bad idea.

Here are some comments:

@ChepapeD said:

"That's not a good idea, a portion must be paid still. Everyone must chip in"

@Miges_S asked:

"What happens after scrapping our Soweto debt, are you up to something, sir?"

@ThokozaneTm commented:

"A progressive view, Premier"

@Lesmyplace added:

"It will make sense if we say the debt is getting scrapped with everyone starting to pay for their electricity and getting rid of illegal connections otherwise, it will be a futile exercise."

