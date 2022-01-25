An American product built in China and launched in the States has gained traction across the globe and South Africans can't stop buying it

Bug-A-Salt South Africa has sold almost R3 million worth of the product, which uses salt to kill pesky household flies

Inventor Lorenzo Maggiore used the help of crowd-funding to launch his prototype in 2012 and it's a hit among locals

Salt gun rifle from America invented by Lorenzo Maggiore has sold like hotcakes in South Africa. Image: Bug-a-salt South Africa/ YouTube

A toy gun used to shoot salt at flies has gone from a gimmick to a household essential item overnight and according to a Business Insider report, Mzansi is R3 million out-of-pocket because of it.

On their official Twitter profile, @bugasalt describes their product:

“The Bug-A-Salt fires table salt to kill flies and other pesky insects. Experience the thrill of shooting the original salt gun to eliminate the common housefly.”

In April last year, @bugasalt shared a video and wrote:

“Check out our Forbes feature. How BUG-A-SALT went from gimmick to big business.”

According to a Business Insider report, the product was created by an American artist; designed and engineered in China and launched in America in 2012. Bug-A-Salt South Africa shared one-minute long video that details how the product works on their YouTube channel and subscribers had a lot to say.

@bongmeester said:

“Haha, I think it's brilliant and I love your marketing, Lorenzo. Best of luck with your venture!”

@Michelle reacted:

“Are they for sale in South Africa please.”

Anneli Nel said:

“I would love one and enjoy shooting the flies. LOL!!!”

Ntuki Mashile said:

“Lol love it.”

Fuze Pack Design Agency commented:

“Silly, then what about the salt all over the floor?”

Tranquillity said:

“My sister needs it.”

