A female truck driver motivated many people to work hard as she showed off her Mercedes-Benz

The amazing lady took her ride to work and parked it before setting out to drive her truck for the day

Many people in her comment section had questions about how much she earns as they showed interest in being truck drivers

A woman on TikTok, @rmokaya, who works as a truck driver, has made a video that got many praising the success she has achieved for herself.

In the TikTok clip she shared, the woman came to work in a clean Mercedes Benz car. After getting out of the vehicle, she went straight towards a fleet of trucks and opened one of them.

The lady shared a video of her clean Benz ride. Photo source: @rmokaya

Source: UGC

Truck driver shows of Mercedes-Benz

The way she majestically picked her truck got many respecting the kind of work that she does. Her comment section was filled with words of admiration.

Some people who are also truck drivers prayed that they get to the same level of success as the woman.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 18,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ami Isha said:

"I would like to be like you."

Pascal Praize said:

"How do I express how much I love this clip? THE Lord preserve you."

nanaappiah85 said:

"God help me to get there one day. That’s my job."

123starboyw said:

"You are blessed with your hard work."

JACKIE said:

"Please get a job for me too. I am in Ghana. God bless you."

agburugamiracle asked:

"How much is involved in truck driving monthly?"

user49285726768800 asked:

"Can you help me? I want to be a trucker."

She replied:

"You must be a permanent resident."

omodano said:

"This is big flex. You inspire. Please how long have you been a truck driver?"

Alex Apiah said:

"May your going and coming always be protected by God Almighty."

God's time said:

"I'm still a truck driver. I pray to be like you one day."

