A young lady got many people talking when she shared a video of the letter her brother wrote to his female classmate

Describing the girl as "the rose of Sharon," the kid also backed his words with lyrics to pass his message well

Many people who reacted to his video said he was good with the written English language and his handwriting was fine

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @shindaramayah, has shared a video showing the love letter her brother was caught with at home.

The lady revealed that when the boy came back from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag.

The boy called his lover the rose of Sharon. Photo source: @shindaramayah

Source: TikTok

Boy's love letter exposed

When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class. A part of the letter read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I love you so much because when I set my eyes on you I was like God see this beautiful lady.... I am always thinking about you and loving you."

Many people who read the letter commended the kid's command of English. Others said his handwriting was impeccable.

Read the letter here.

The video has since gotten over 1400 comments and more than 10,000 likes.

omonbby said:

"Your brother sabi english oo if na joshua nau u go dea hear I am very fall in love with you."

Bennie said:

"Did I just see death cannot take you from me,he has really fallen hard, please help him stand."

promise_clemzy said:

"Na when I see the rose of Sharon I shout 'bro you killed it'."

God’s own said:

"No one is talking about 'you give my heart on stopable moving’'."

jonesoluwapelumi27 said:

"A very intentional man backed his words with songs."

Durotoluwa said:

"What class Is he? Before I can know what to say."

Secondary school students with iPhones

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported a viral video of some secondary school students showing off their expensive iPhones in the classroom, which stirred massive reactions online.

The first girl (@kimsannirichie) who shared the clip displayed her iPhone X and smiled. A boy who hugged a classmate called Ifeoluwa showed he was using an XR version.

In similar news, another video shared by a young Nigerian, @tinycash34, showing the kinds of iPhones his classmates use, got many people talking on social media.

In the clip, secondary students, who were mostly females, were seated in a room playing with their phones. In turns, they all showed off their iPhones with a smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng