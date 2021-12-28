Businesses continue to be affected by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and Apple Inc has not been left unscathed

The popular cellphone manufacturing company had no choice but shut down a few of its stores in New York City citing an increasing number of infections

In an effort to curb a rise in infections, Apple Inc has made it compulsory for individuals accessing their stores to wear masks

NEW YORK - While Covid19 cases are decreasing in South Africa, other countries across the globe are seeing a surge in cases and it is affecting how businesses function.

As the Omicron variant sweeps across the United States of America, Apple Inc had no choice but to temporarily close down a dozen stores located in New York City.

Apple stores in affluent New York City stores are temporarily closed due to Covid19 infections. Image: Victor J. Blue

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the decision was made in regard to the increasing number of Covid19 cases at some of their stores. The stores that are closed down include those located in Grand Central, Soho and Fifth Avenue.

Earlier this year, Apple Inc saw a high number of infections in stores located in the US and Canada, as a result, the company made wearing a mask in stores a requirement for both employees and customers.

Many other companies around the world are also introducing stricter Covid19 protocols to ensure that Covid19 cases do not surge in the workplace.

According to Reuters, Apple fans are still allowed to make online purchases for their favourite gadgets and will be able to pick them up from the stores that are temporarily closed down.

