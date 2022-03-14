The first locally engineered and produced 7th generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie rolled off the production line

High ranking officials, led by the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, and Naamsa CEO, Mikel Mabasa, attended the proceedings at the OEM’s manufacturing plant in Gqeberha

This signifies the beginning of Isuzu Motors South Africa’s (IMSAf) mass production of their soon to be launched bakkie

This is a key milestone for Isuzu as this 7th generation bakkie is the culmination of an R1,2 billion investment the business announced in 2019

A momentous occasion is on the horizon in the local motor industry as the launch of the locally-built Isuzu D-Max bakkie is imminent. In 2019, Isuzu announced a R1,2 billion investment to build the seventh-generation D-Max at its Struandale Plant in Gqeberha and earlier in March the first example rolled off the production line.

The latest D-Max is the seventh-generation Isuzu light commercial vehicle to be produced in Gqeberha over a period of 42 years.

Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane and Isuzu SA Billy Tom. Image: Quickpic

Isuzu Motors South Africa will officially launch the Isuzu D-Max on the 7th April 2022 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Quickpic reports. Dubbed the Isuzy City, the OEM has appointed the services of local suppliers to ensure the launch benefits surrounding businesses.

The launch of the D-Max production line at its Struandale plant has seen thousands of jobs created, HeraldLive reports. The investment was also crucial in ensuring the plant is upgraded to include state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

The company's manufacturing plant in Struandale now boasts a new body shop at the Struandale Manufacturing Plant, a new chassis assembly line at Isuzu’s Kempston Road facility, significant modifications to the paint shop and general assembly areas.

In addition to preparing new facilities for the assembly of the new Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu engineers have been hard at work doing validation, homologation, and durability testing in preparation for the new bakkie’s introduction to the South African and Rest of Africa (ROFA) markets.

