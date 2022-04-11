Hollywood star Will Smith recently made headlines after winning an Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapping comedian Chris Rock, we take a look at his rides

The actor has been banned from the event for the next 10 years for his behaviour, but will still be able to be nominated

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has a net worth of $350 million and has been able to splash cash on some cool rides

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Will Smith has been in the news since his infamous slap on Chris Rock has seen the King Richard actor banned for 10 years from the Academy Awards.

The actor has had a long successful career and has amassed a net worth of $350 million, which means he has more than enough money to spend on some cool rides.

Will Smith owns a Rolls Royce Ghost which is among several cars the actor has. Image: NetCarshow / Getty

Source: UGC

US film star has been a leading man in many films including Independence Day, iRobot and most recently King Richard. The actor has amassed a small fortune since he burst onto the scene in the TV series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and has a few cars in his garage, ZigWheels reports.

The list of cars includes a few convertibles, sports cars and SUVs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here is a list of the cars the 53-year-old has owned:

Maybach 57

The Maybach 57 was one of the first automobile models of the Maybach brand since the brand's revival by DaimlerChrysler. They are derived from the Mercedes-Benz Maybach concept car presented at the 1997 Tokyo Motorshow..

DaimlerChrysler revealed the Maybach 57 S at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show. It uses a 6,0-litre version of the V12 engine manufactured by Mercedes-AMG. Power output is 450kW and 1000N.m.

Will Smith's list of cars will make any petrolhead swoon. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

Tesla Roadster (first generation)

The electric carmaker's first convertible sports car is powered by an electric motor with two-speed electrically-actuated-manual-shift transmission with integral differential.

The motor is a three-phase, four-pole electric motor, 185kW , redline 13 000 rpm and regenerative "engine braking".

An electric sports car was Tesla's first crack at building vehicles. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

1965 Ford Mustang

The first production Mustang, a white convertible with red interior rolled off the assembly line in Dearborn, Michigan on March 9, 1964. Introduced to the public at the New York World's Fair on April 17, 1964, and via all three American television networks on April 19, it was the most successful product launch in automotive history, setting off near-pandemonium at Ford dealers across the continent

The 1965 model year production saw engines including the 2,8-litre I6 engine made way for a new 3,3-litre version which had 89kW at 4 400 rpm and 258N.m at 2 400 rpm.

The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

Bentley Azure

The Bentley Azure was a large, four-seat convertible luxury car. Production ended in 2003. The Azure was based on the Bentley Continental R and later T models with nearly the exact same styling and engines, with the exceptions that the T and slightly more power, 313kW , and slightly more torque at 881N.m.

Other famous owners of the Bentley Azure include David Beckham. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

Cadillac Escalade

The Escalade is a full-size luxury sport utility vehicle (or SUV) sold by the General Motors luxury brand, Cadillac. It was the division's first major entry into the popular SUV market. The Escalade was introduced for the 1999 model year in response to German and Japanese competitors and to Ford's 1998 release of the Lincoln Navigator.

Almost every music video in the 1990s features a Cadillac Escalade. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

BMW i8

The plug-in hybrid drive system of the BMW i8, which comprises a BMW TwinPower Turbo engine combined with BMW eDrive technology, offers the best of both worlds: excellent potential for improved efficiency and exciting, sporty driving characteristics.

The BMW i8 is one of the sports cars that was years ahead of its time. Image: NetCarshow

Source: UGC

Only 150 models of the Maybach by Virgil Abloh were built making it ultra exclusive

On 5 April 2022, Mercedes–Maybach unveils the final chapter of Project Maybach - its cooperation with a trusted partner, the late polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist, Virgil Abloh, Briefly News reports.

Designed in partnership with Mercedes‑Benz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely passing in November and is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units.

All customers will be given a special custom-made wooden box covered in sand-coloured Nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo.

Source: Briefly News