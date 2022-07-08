The current seventh-generation Volkswagen Polo has reached 500 000 units built at the German carmaker's plant in Kariega plant

The Eastern Cape facility has been building the current Polo since 2018 and is sold locally and exported to 38 countries

The 500 000th model is a white left-hand-drive GTI which will be exported to France and is the 4 202 260th vehicle built at the facility

Volkswagen South Africa production line workers celebrate the 500 000th Polo model built at their facility. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

The news comes after the current Polo was launched in January 2018 and follows on from the millionth Polo built for export in May 2022, MotorPress reports.

The model that hit the half-million mark is a white left-hand-drive GTI which will be exported to France. The overwhelming majority of the models are destined for export, with only 90 004 of the 500 000 for Mzansi, AlgoaFM reports.

South Africa is the only country where Volkswagen builds the Polo GTI. The Polo range is exported to 38 countries with all right-hand-drive markets built in Kariega as well as assisting production for left-hand-drive markets.

Volkswagen’s latest whip is a turbo powered coupe SUV called the Taigo and it’s priced from R429 900 in Mzansi

Briefly News reports the German carmaker's latest new vehicle in South Africa is its sixth T SUV, called the Taigo.

The Taigo joins the T-Cross, Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and the flagship Touareg. The German carmaker bills the Taigo as a coupe SUV thanks to its low roofline and decent ground clearance. Only one engine is available, 1,0-litre three-cylinder petrol with 85kW mated to a seven-speed DSG with power sent to the front wheels.

The range kicks off with the Taigo Life, which includes standard features such as LED headlights and taillights, a Digital Cockpit, 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system, App-Connect, We Connect Go, USB-C interface and 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels.

From the outside, the entry-level model is designated by a chrome-look crossbar and black roof rails.

Source: Briefly News