Honda has removed the camflauge off its highly-anticipated new Civic Type R model set to go on sale in 2023

The car retains its six-speed manual gearbox and a turbocharged engine that we saw on the previous generation

This new model is special to the Japanese carmaker as Honda celebrates 30 years of Type R and 50 years of Civic

Honda pulled the wraps off its latest Civic Type R hot hatch destined for our shores in 2023.

Honda unveils new Civic Type-R and we're ecstatic they've retained the manual gearbox

Honda released a few details of its new hot hatch that set a new production-car front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, a company release states.

What we do know is that unknown power figures are generated by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and power is sent to front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox.

There are different driving modes to choose from including a new +R driving mode exclusive meter design that provides information to the driver.

These include: engine rpm, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top, IOL reports.

