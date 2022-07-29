BMW's new flagship 7 Series will launch in the final quarter of 2022, and South Africa will receive three models

The 740i,740d and new electric i7 models are priced from R2.1 million and top out at R2.9 million for the electric model

For the first time, BMW's 31-inch theatre screen will be available and promises rear passengers the ultimate infotainment experience

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The BMW 7 Series will be launched towards the end of 2022; however, the local arm has released pricing for the 740i, 740d and first-ever i7 model.

The first-ever BMW 7 Series electric model will launch in South Africa before the end of 2022. Image: BMW Pressclub

Source: UGC

According to MyBroadBand, the i7 produces 394kW and features a 101.7kWh battery to provide the 5.39m sedan with around 480km of range.

According to BMW, the new model features new tech, such as the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen that can fold down. This rear screen is for passengers to enjoy entertainment.

The iDrive system benefits from the latest generation of Operating System 8, while up front, the passenger and driver can use the Curved Display.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The global market launch of the new 7 Series range begins in the last quarter of 2022.

Pricing

BMW 740i - R2 160 000

BMW 740d xDrive - R2 280 000

BMW i7 xDrive60 - R2,825,000

Audi RS e-Tron, BMW i4 M50 and Jaguar i-Pace: 10 Electric cars on sale in South Africa

Briefly News reports that the i7 will be the latest electric vehicle to launch in South Africa and joins 10 other EVs already on sale.

Electric cars are joining South Africa's car parc more frequently than ever before, with BMW, the latest manufacturer, to launch three new models in July 2022.

Another German carmaker Audi launched five electric vehicles in February. Other manufacturers selling EVs in Mzansi include Jaguar and Mini.

These are the electric cars South Africans can purchase right now. Many of these vehicles are already using the charging infrastructure across the country.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News