Electric cars are joining South Africa's car parc more frequently than ever before, with BMW, the latest manufacturer, to launch three new models in July 2022. Another German carmaker Audi launched five electric vehicles in February. Other manufacturers selling EVs in Mzansi include Jaguar and Mini.

These are the electric cars South Africans can purchase right now. Many of these vehicles are already using the charging infrastructure across the country.

1. Audi e-Tron - R1 990 000

According to Audi, the e-Tron has 300kW and 664Nm with a range of 440km from a fully-charged battery and gets to a top speed of 200km/h. Its zero to 100km/h sprint in five seconds flat.

2. Audi e-Tron GT - R2 715 000

According to Audi, the e-Tron GT has a power output of 350kW and 630Nm. It has an electric range of up to 488km and a top speed of 245km/h.

3. Audi RS e-Tron GT - R3 300 000

According to Audi, the RS e-Tron has a 93kW battery and electric motors that produce 440kW and 830Nm. The range is around 472km and the only RS e-Tron takes just 3.3 seconds to reach 100km/h from standstill.

4. Audi e-tron Sportback S - R2 425 000

According to Audi, the e-Tron has a power output of 373kW and 973Nm. It has a total range of 378km and scoots to 100km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds.

5. Audi e-tron Sportback 55 - R2 115 000

According to Audi, the e-Tron's electric motors churn out 300kW and 664Nm. It has an electric range of 453km and can reach 100km/h from standstill in 5.7 seconds.

6. BMW iX - R1 700 000

The BMW iX xDrive40 has an electric range of 425km and maximum power of 240kW and 630Nm.

According to BMW, the entry-level iX model can reach 100km/h from standstill in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.

7. BMW i4 M50 - R1 600 000

The i4 is based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe model and uses an electric motor on each axle to produce 400kW and 795Nm; the battery has a range of 510km.

According to BMW, the i4 M50 is able to sprint from zero to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 225km/h.

8. BMW iX3 - R1 290 000

The iX3 is the electric version of the locally-built X3 SUV, except this rear-wheel-drive model is built at BMW's China Plant.

According to BMW, the iX3 is powered by one electric motor that generates 210kW and 400Nm. Despite it being an SUV, the zero to 100km/h sprint time is a claimed 6.8 seconds, and the top speed is pegged at 180km/h.

9. Jaguar i-Pace - R2 029 800

The i-Pace was launched in March 2019 and is an SUV with a large boot and space for a family of five.

According to Jaguar, the i-Pace has a range of up to 470km and a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4.8 seconds.

10 . Mini Cooper SE - R 694 600

The most affordable electric car on sale in South Africa is the Mini Cooper SE.

According to Mini, the Cooper SE can seat four people and 135 kW of power and an electric-range of 215km.

