Cryptocurrency platform crypto.com mistakenly transferred $7.2 million to the wrong person's bank account

The woman, Thevamanogari Manivel, bought a mansion in Australia and has now been ordered by a judge to sell the property and pay back the money

These details have emerged in a lawsuit between crypto.com and the woman in the Supreme Court of Victoria

An employee of Crpyto.com punched in the incorrect account number and transferred $7.2 million to Australian woman Thevamanogari Manivel.

Crypto.com took seven months to realise it had paid $7.2 million to the wrong person. Image: Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty / Stock Getty

Source: Getty Images

These details emerged in a lawsuit between the crypto currency platform and Thevamanogari Manivel in front of the Supreme Court of Victoria in Australia, the Washing Post reports.

Manivel was supposed to receive $68, but the whopping amount was transferred. She bought a mansion for her sister and transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to her daughter. The Supreme court has subsequently frozen her bank account.

According to the Guardian, it took the cryptocurrency platform seven months to notice the glaring error.

The woman's sister lives in Malaysia and didn't reply to a communication from crypto.com's lawyers.

Source: Briefly News