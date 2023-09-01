Elon Musk is continuing on his mission to shake things up at his social media platform, X

The tech billionaire revealed his plans to transform X into an all-inclusive app by offering video and voice calling

Netians are here for the planned upgrades and have praised Musk for his forward-thinking

WASHINGTON - Tech billionaire Elon Musk has some big plans for X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk announced plans to transform X by offering video and audio calling to users. Image: Patrick Pleul & Maskot

Source: Getty Images

Musk announced how he will transform the social media platform into an "everything app" by including voice and video calling features in X's offering.

The X owner took to his platform to the move on Thursday, 31 August, revealing that the feature will work on iOS, Android, Mac and PC's. No phone numbers will be needed to use the calling features.

Musk added:

"That set of factors is unique."

Musk failed to mention when social media users can expect the new upgrades to X.

X upgrade inspired by China's WeChat

The billionaire's push to transform X into an all-inclusive app was inspired by China's WeChat, which allows users to socialise and make financial transactions.

X plans to follow in the same direction, with its payment branch, Twitter Payments LLC, recently being granted a currency transmitter license, eNCA reported.

Elon praised for new X features

Below are some comments:

@iam_wilsons said:

"Very good. Time to always call Manchester United."

@omwambaKE praised:

"That's gonna be a game-changer. X is the future."

@skinnyniggr joked:

"If you call me on Twitter, I'm blocking you and your dad."

@Kanthan2030 applauded:

"I like the way Elon thinks. Always pushing the boundaries."

@____justsihle commented:

"I hope there are group calls so we can collectively call Americans and Nigerians when we cook them."

Meta steps on X's turf with Threads launch

In another story, Briefly News reported that Instagram parent company Meta created some healthy competition for X, formerly Twitter.

The company launched a microblogging app called Threads that aimed to rival Tech billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform.

Threads, an Instagram text-based app, dropped Thursday, 6 July. Meta went full speed ahead with marketing and has released tickets to the drop for would-be users.

Threads' launch came hot on the heels of a rule announced by X Executive Chair Elon Musk. The platform plans to institute a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the app. The restriction is aimed at addressing data scrapping but has been met with fierce opposition.

