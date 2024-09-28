On the 28th of September 2024, Briefly News celebrates World News Day, organised by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), WAN-IFRA's World Editors Forum and Daily Maverick's Project Kontinuum, and reaffirms its commitment to providing readers with accurate, reliable, and timely news.

Briefly News Celebrates World News Day: Our Commitment to Fact-Based Journalism

As part of this global observance, we want to highlight the importance of fact-based journalism and the role it plays in shaping informed and engaged citizens.

World News Day is a yearly event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of quality journalism and its contribution to a free, safe, and informed society. It is a time to celebrate the work of journalists globally who strive to hold power to account, inform the public, and foster dialogue.

At Briefly News, we believe that fact-based journalism is essential for a healthy democracy. Misinformation and disinformation can have serious consequences, from eroding trust in institutions to fuelling social unrest. By providing accurate and reliable information, we aim to empower our readers to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in civic life.

Earlier this year, Briefly News partnered with Africa Check, Africa's first independent fact-checking organisation, to combat misinformation during the election season. This collaboration helped to ensure that voters had access to accurate information and could make informed choices.

Moreover, in 2023, Briefly News became a member of the International News Media Association (INMA), joining esteemed publications like the New York Times and The Washington Post. This membership demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalistic excellence and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

As we celebrate World News Day, we want to express our gratitude to our readers and the dedicated team of journalists who work tirelessly to bring you the news that matters. In a world increasingly filled with noise and misinformation, journalism plays a vital role in cutting through the clutter and delivering the truth. By supporting fact-based journalism, we empower ourselves to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in our communities. We believe that working together can create a more informed and engaged society. Happy World News Day!

