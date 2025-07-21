Five Key Benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Women in Business

Nicole has more than 24 years of experience in corporate environments that work closely with entrepreneurs. Lately, she’s focused on supporting female business owners. She’s helped many grow their businesses and build success stories. She currently heads the FNB Women in Business Niche, where she works with female clients to grow their businesses, highlight their achievements, and help them make a difference in their communities. Nicole has also been involved in social impact work. She served on the FNB CSI Fund Board, which focuses on improving education, especially early childhood development, and supporting disadvantaged youth.

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed various aspects of our lives, from simplifying daily tasks to driving innovations in various sectors. For women running businesses, AI offers an array of tools and opportunities that can level the playing field and drive growth.

Nicole Sykes, National Head - Women in Business at FNB unpacks how AI can support women in business and complement technological advancement to foster a more inclusive and dynamic business environment.

Enhanced Decision-Making:

AI-powered analytics tools can provide women entrepreneurs with valuable insights into market trends, customer behaviour, and business performance. By analysing large sets of data, AI can help identify patterns and forecast future trends, enabling business owners to make informed decisions that drive strategic growth. For instance, AI can analyse sales data to predict inventory needs or assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

Personalised Customer Experience:

AI can enhance customer interactions through chatbots and virtual assistants that offer 24/7 support. These tools can handle routine inquiries, schedule appointments, and provide personalised recommendations based on customer data. This level of personalisation helps build stronger relationships with clients and improves customer satisfaction, which is crucial for business success.

Operational Efficiency:

Automating routine tasks with AI can free up valuable time for women entrepreneurs to focus on strategic aspects of their business. From automating financial processes like invoicing and payroll to managing supply chains and inventory, AI can streamline operations and reduce administrative burdens. This increased efficiency can be particularly beneficial for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources.

Marketing and Sales Optimisation:

AI-driven marketing tools can help women entrepreneurs create targeted advertising campaigns and analyse their effectiveness. AI algorithms can segment audiences based on various factors such as behaviour and demographics, allowing for more precise and cost-effective marketing strategies. Additionally, AI can assist in A/B testing, optimizing email marketing, and predicting customer churn.

Financial Management:

AI can play a significant role in financial management by providing real-time insights into cash flow, expenses, and investment opportunities. AI-based financial tools can help with budgeting, forecasting, and identifying potential financial risks. These insights empower women entrepreneurs to manage their finances more effectively and make data-driven financial decisions.

“When paired with the support of forward-thinking banks like FNB, AI becomes an even more powerful ally for female entrepreneurs,” concludes Sykes.

