UCT student Kai Goodall won first prize at the RS Components International People Planet Product Student Design Challenge

The engineering student is a born innovator who refined of the hand-cranked washing machine to create a pedal-n-spin foot-cranked one

This is Goodall’s first international accomplishment and his University applauded him on his deserving win

A University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Kai Goodall was announced as the first place winner in the RS Components International People Planet Product Student Design Challenge held recently.

The challenge was in partnership with The Washing Machine Project and RS Grass Roots.

UCT engineering student, Kai Goodall won an international award for his foot powered washing machine invention. Image: Kai Goodall / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The electrical engineering master’s student pitched his innovative idea of a pedal-n-spin foot cranked washing machine on Friday, 26 November and the panel was sold.

This was the young man's first international win.

“It was a great experience to be involved with other bright students from around the globe as they each brought unique ideas to the table,” he said. “It’s an incredible milestone in my engineering career that I will always cherish,” he said speaking to University of Cape Town News.

The machine has been named Divya and UCT confirmed that it has been put to work in many different social environments around the world.

The University shared Goodall's story on Facebook and the post has over 300 likes.

Goodall is proof of young, innovative excellence and has put South Africa on the map.

