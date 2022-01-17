A technical glitch on the University of KwaZulu-Natal's system resulted in rejected students accidentally receiving firm acceptance offers via e-mail

This has disappointed applicants who had been excited to start their 2022 academic year at the university

The disappointed applicants shared screenshots of both their firm acceptance letters and the SMS from UKZN on social media platforms

DURBAN - A technical glitch on the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)'s system resulted in rejected students accidentally receiving firm acceptance offers via e-mail. The university apologised to these applicants and sent them SMSes to withdraw their firm acceptance offers.

“Dear applicant, you may have received a firm offer letter via email today, please note this was due to a technical error and your status remains unsuccessful. Our apologies for the inconvenience this has caused,” UKZN wrote in their SMS.

This has disappointed applicants who had been excited to start their 2022 academic year at the university. According to The Witness, this glitch occurred mainly to those who had applied ta the Howard Campus.

Applicants to UKZN's Howard Campus are disappointed to learn they were rejected after receiving firm acceptance offers. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The power of social media and Covid-19 policies

The disappointed applicants shared screenshots of both their firm acceptance letters and the SMS from UKZN on social media platforms. In doing so, they discovered that many people had experienced the same situation.

The applicants who are accepted into UKZN can only register online. Unfortunately, due to concerns surrounding Covid-19, the university will not be offering in-person registration during the 2022 period. While some other universities have a vaccine mandate, UKZN does not require staff and students to be vaccinated, News24 reports.

However, those who wish to access campus will need to show a negative PCR test result that is less than 48 hours old. UKZN took this decision at the end of 2021.

South Africans react to UKZN acceptance glitch

@WandileMsomiX believes:

"No this is not right. You will have to take them now!! You can't play with people's emotions like that especially at this time of the year where Anxiety levels are high. Take them manje !!"

@eyamantungwa_ remarked:

"Nothing about this institution shocks me anymore."

@ThokozaniChili said:

"They also didn’t send offers to ones that DID get accepted."

@dipuomahanyele shared:

"The celebrations that were had in those families!"

@uKhnysl asked:

"Oh, my days. What?"

