Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents expected to be addressed by the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi was late for the event, leaving the parents to wait in the rain, which caused them to grow restless

The parents took out their frustrations on one another, with black and white parents hurling insults at one another

RANDFONTEIN - Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng Education MEC, paid another visit to Hoërskool Jan Viljoen, this time to specifically address parents following a racist incident between learners and the suspension of a teacher on sexual abuse allegations.

Despite the unpleasant weather, parents arrived at the school early and waited on the supporter stands around the sports field for Lesufi to arrive. However, some of the black parents were denied entry to the event. Not only was Lesufi late for the event, but while parents were waiting, they grew restless and hurled verbal attacks at one another.

TimesLIVE reports that many parents felt that the MEC had wasted their time. According to EWN, the stage where Lesufi was supposed to speak was damaged by a thunderstorm while the parents waited for him.

Panyaza Lesufi visited Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to engage with parents following a racist incident between learners. Image: @IamAlexSweet

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Lesufi's visit to high school

@bonang_mac remarked:

"Just call @Julius_S_Malema, tried and test remedy for white supremacists."

@Glen44578174 said:

"After so many years racism is still a problem."

@LordPercyK believes:

"Racism is violence and should be reacted to violently."

@malema_eddy shared:

"Those racists at Hoerskool Jan Viljoen must be dealt with ASAP!"

@Roco8675 said:

"Yes, punish the individual and not an entire race. It must be decisive. But sadly people wont see it this way."

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen learners return to school, teacher suspended

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that last week, a racist incident caused Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to make headlines. Still, later it was revealed that there were also sexual abuse allegations.

Following the incident, the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school to meet with learners, parents and staff. During his visit, students informed Lesufi of a teacher who had been sexually harassing and abusing specific learners.

The school's governing body met and voted about handling the situation. They decided that the teacher should be suspended while the case was investigated. The teacher's identity remains unknown.

