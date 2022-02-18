Hoërskool Jan Viljoen's school governing body has decided to suspend a teacher following claims of sexual harassment

The school experienced a racist incident last week and learners have been away from school for most of the week

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged parents and staff to have zero tolerance towards racism and to teach this to the learners

RANDFONTEIN - Last week, a racist incident caused Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to make headlines, but later it was revealed that there were also sexual abuse allegations.

Following the incident, the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school to meet with learners, parents and staff. During his visit, students informed Lesufi of a teacher who had been sexually harassing and abusing specific learners.

The school's governing body met and voted about how the situation should be handled. They decided that the teacher should be suspended while the case is investigated, News24 reports. The teacher's identity remains unknown.

Racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

After the racist incident, the school decided that all students should temporarily remain at home, on the advice of Lesufi. The learners returned to school yesterday (17 February). The MEC also encouraged parents not to condone any form of racism.

“I want to plead with you, let us not teach our children violence. I want to assure you [that] this matter is receiving our immediate attention. There is no one who will hide it, postpone it or disguise it. We are dealing with racism, that’s nothing else but racism," Lesufi said.

According to SABC News, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating the incident. They have confirmed that the k-word was used, which sparked a violent fight, which caused many learners to sustain injuries.

South Africans react to teacher's suspension and racist incident

@dhb1989 asked:

"Wait, huh? Where does this come from now? What else is happening at that school?"

@JoeMajozie remarked:

"So they had to be convinced to suspend a paedophile."

@Anele shared:

@AwdiMaharaj believes:

"Not a race issue but a parenting issue. Clearly, bad parenting affects the behaviour of the child. Both sides are guilty."

@tshepangmogedi said:

"Someone was going to catch hands if it was my daughter."

@steve_hofmeyr believes:

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen learners in fear after racist incident

In earlier news about this incident, Briefly News previously reported that Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, met with learners, parents, and staff of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng yesterday (14 February) to discuss an alleged racist incident that took place at the school last week.

During his visit, coloured and black learners told Lesufi that they did not feel safe in the learning environment after the incident. They added that the racial motivation of the violent fight which broke out last Friday (11 February) makes them feel like targets.

"I was injured on the arm during the incident and I didn't receive assistance, I don't trust this school. I am in matric and I can't leave this school, we need help," a learner told Lesufi.

