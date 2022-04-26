A beautiful South African woman proudly took to social media to announce obtaining her media and international relations degree

Ngcebo Mcobothi overcame many challenges including, transferring universities, juggling school, 2 jobs, and running a hair business

She told Briefly News that she made the conscious decision to prioritise her work and business in hopes of growing and achieving her goals

Impressed Safffas were overjoyed for the stunner who is collecting all her commendable wins one by one

Juggling work, studies and personal life can be tricky but it is not impossible, and Ngcebo Mcobothi (@ngcebomcobothi1) is living proof of this.

The young woman inspired many after taking to social media to announce bagging her degree while running several other ventures on the side.

The media and international relations graduate told Briefly News that she started her studies at Rhodes University before later transferring to Witwatersrand University due to personal reasons.

"I had to forfeit some of my credits resulting in extra years of studying," she shared.

However, fast-forward to 2022, Ngcebo has come out victorious. She shared a Twitter post recently which featured a stunning photo of herself in her graduation attire as well as an inspirational caption that reads:

“Juggling school, 2 jobs, and a hair business was hard. I’m so proud. I did that.”

All in a day's work

In addition to owning a hair business, Swish Cartel Hair, Ngcebo is a producer at 947 radio and netball kids coach. At just 23 years old, her recent achievement is no small feat and one that leaves many wondering how she does it all.

"I run on about 4 hours of sleep a day I’ve decided to prioritise my work and business in hopes of growing. I have also had so sacrifice my social life to a certain extent but I do try to make time for it as it is important. I work on a schedule/timetable to be able to balance everything.

"Sometimes I burn out and take a step back but I find myself back at it. I start work at 5am thus making my days longer. This also helps with having more time to do things. I set goals for myself every year. Last year my goal was to move out of home, grow in my career, my hair business and take myself on holiday. I did all of that. That is what keeps me going, the goal-getter said."

Saffas pour in congratulations

The stunner, who is also a recent homeowner, is reaping the fruits of her labour and her online friends love to see it! Many flooded her post with love and congratulatory messages.

@Kapella28604560 wrote:

“I wish I had your strength girl. Congratulations.”

@Cyruskarma5 reacted:

“Congratulations are in order, sis.”

@SothoMo responded:

“Congratulations, your hair is top notch.”

@Banter208 commented:

“Yhoo ha.a nina guys nayikuphula mali ye lobola, umhle, smart, hardworking, and an inspiration to many women out there. Keep the hustle going.”

@ndux_m replied:

“I’m so proud of you babe.”

@MYavhudi said:

“You’ve done well for yourself, congratulations.”

