A man put another gent in place after he had made fun of people who have Bachelor of Arts degrees

The gent went on to boast about his accounting degree and claimed it was far better and more useful than a BA while assuming the man had that particular degree

The man clapped back at the gent’s claims as he presented a list of his academic qualifications and success

Two gents went off at each other in a social media brawl after the one boasted about his qualification while looking down on the others.

A man left a hater who claimed studying accounting was superior speechless. Image: @AbutiRowRow/Twitter, @_djmonate/Twitter

Twitter user @_djmonate had posted a tweet making fun of people who claim to have “conquered the Wits edge” when they did a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He proceeded to blow his horn about studying accounting and making the top 5% of his degree when Rholane Tarantino (@AbutiRowRow) asked him why he looked down on other people’s degrees.

@_djmonate then responded:

“I’m done with Accounting. Doing my LLB now. Let’s see where your BA takes you.”

Rholane then came guns blazing as he corrected @_djmonate’s assumptions about his level of education, saying:

“I literally have a degree in Physics and Applied mathematics… and I’m doing Mechanical Engineering now and I just won the Wits engineering design challenge so I think you’re speaking to the wrong person so behave.”

Saffas were left both amused and with eyes wide open as they observed the "twar" unfold online.

Check out the post and some of the comments on Twitter:

@AubreyNhla responded:

“Honestly though the classism that comes with studying a “harder” degree is disgusting. So, because I studied for a BA, my degree wasn’t hard and I shouldn’t be proud for completing the course?”

@JeremiahDlamin3 wrote:

“In case y'all didn't know, he was the first student to get 100% for applied Maths semester test 2.”

@sup3rsun replied:

“And that’s how you clear a bitch.”

@yogetto6 said:

“I hope he's fine wherever he is because wow.”

