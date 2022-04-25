Beauty and brains are the best way to describe a Mzansi babe who just got her Bachelor of Accounting Honours degree

Twitter user @AmberNgwenya was overflowing with pride when she took to social media to share the news

People showered the educated babe with messages of congratulations, letting her know what an inspiration she is

Mzansi women are levelling up and it is inspiring! One stunner just graduated with a Bachelor of Accounting Honours degree and beamed with pride on social media.

Twitter user @AmberNgwenya showed off her Honours degree with great pride. Image: Twitter / @AmberNgwenya

Source: Twitter

It is so refreshing to see so many young SA women shooting for the stars and knowing their worth. Gone are the days when all that women do is cook, clean and have babies.

Twitter user @AmberNgwenya could not be more proud of herself, and rightfully so. The good sis just graduated with a Bachelor of Accounting honours degree.

“CTA done and dusted, I conquered the giant ❤ Bachelor of Accounting Honours. Triple threat.”

The gorgeous babe gets showered with praise from fellow social media users

While some do not know the beauty personally, seeing the news of her achievement had them feeling all kinds of proud. The comment section was quickly filled with heart-warming messages.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@KayTheProblem said:

“Congratulations. Don't let corporate destroy your confidence.”

@AndaManeli said:

“I’m so proud of you! Congratulations my love ❤️❤️❤️”

@Ntokozo61099802 said:

“Congratulations.... It takes a lot to be where you are at.... As Riky said, stay shining."

@SinovuyoMabang_ said:

@Nomava04812923 said:

