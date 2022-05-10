An educated stunner, Maite Nicolet Sape, took to social media to share her most recent academic achievement

The proud University of Limpopo alumni recently bagged her Honours in arts for English studies at just 22 years old

She also has a BA degree in languages and translation studies and a postgraduate certificate in education

A young woman has accomplished a great feat with even greater results. University of Limpopo graduate Maite Nicolet Sape took to social media to share on bagging her latest qualification.

Maite shared a post on LinkedIn revealing a photo of herself in her graduation attire as she collected her second academic belt.

University of Limpopo graduate Maite Nicolet Sape was "honoured" in her education journey. Image: Maite Nicolet Sape/LinkedIn

The young woman possesses a BA degree in languages and translation studies degree, a postgraduate certificate in education, and most recently acquired her honours in arts for English studies.

She has done commendably well for herself at a young age. Maite captioned her LinkedIn post:

“2 qualifications at 22 years of age!”

South African online users flooded her post with congratulations in light of the great milestone:

tsepang sejake responded:

“Congratulations dearest.”

Lerato Seroka said:

“Congratulations.”

Sitle Dlumbi reacted:

“Lovely.”

George Gontse Mokwena remarked:

“Wow amazing, congrats.”

