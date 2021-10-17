Somizi Mhlongo took to the stage in Empangeni in a golden onesie and his fans were literally starstruck

His outfit reflected light in all directions and when he appeared on stage everyone lost their minds

Social media users sang his praise and said that he was an inspiration and nothing could keep him down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo stunned his fans (literally) with a gorgeous golden suit that he wore for an appearance in Empangeni. The celebrity felt inspired to quote from the bible, perhaps he could relate to Joseph and his coat of many colours.

The one-piece suit was covered from head to toe in golden sequins that reflected light in every direction.

Somizi stunned his fans with his gorgeous golden suit. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Social media users loved his latest outfit and his creativity.

Somizi captioned one of the posts with:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I'm my element...

About to hit the stage

No load shedding can steal my light

No evil can dim my shine

Golden Boy.

In another video, he takes to the stage and the crowd goes completely wild.

Here are some reactions from his adoring fans

jj45694:

"U can never put a person with so many talent down, me somsom ek hou van jou there is that thing about u maaaaaaan that thing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lovingsisah:

"You are loved Somizi, not only by South African but international. I am a Zimbabwean currently living in the U.K ❤️❤️❤️."

ningy_:

"I swear ur the Michael Jackson of South Africa, I mean u just stood there like him and d crowd went madu r loved❤️ and I love u."

mrs_bey_:

"No one can dim yr star! Never!! Like a phoenix, u shall always rise from the ashes!!!!!! Ur dlozies are working overtime ."

"Own it": Somizi tells BBW queens to keep dressing they want, SA agrees

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has received the praise of many of Mzansi's curvaceous ladies after heading online to share some super uplifting words. The media personality is known for spreading love and comedy on his social media pages and certainly didn't disappoint this time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Som Som shared the cute clip. The dancer began by explaining that he's decided to stay sober for the month of October and that the last week has really been tough without a 'dop'!

While out and about, Somgaga says he could not help admiring the big beautiful ladies flaunting their curves. He's encouraged his voluptuous sisters to keep it up and stay inspiring the little women just like them.

Source: Briefly.co.za