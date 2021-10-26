DJ Prince Kaybee and Universal Music SA have managed to reach an agreement that suits both parties

Kaybee aired his concerns about the label on social media and it looks like it might have worked in his favour

The label has agreed to amend some clauses in the contract to make Kaybee feel a little more comfortable

Prince Kaybee has finally come to an agreement with Universal Music SA that has both parties feeling chill. This battle had been going on for some time.

Kaybee is one Mzansi artist who does not think twice when speaking his mind. Airing his views regarding the concerns he had with the label, Kaybee worried he was being “sabotaged”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee announced that he and the label had come to a mutual agreement which has led to some clause adjustments. Kaybee feels at ease and is glad the label came to the party and that they could make things work.

“It’s a bit of a back and forth. I’m very close with the MD of Universal even before I signed the contract — very close friend — so the problem is not him. There are people he sends instructions to and some people don’t do their work. The middle people are the ones who I’m fighting with but I had to voice out so the message can get to him,” Kaybee put out there.

Kaybee also revealed that something juicy is coming in the next week and fans can only but hope this means some new tracks. “

Prince Kaybee blasts record label: "I can't wait to leave Universal"

Prince Kaybee has been rather vocal about the shortcomings of the music industry. His recent social media rant detailed his feelings about his contract with Universal Music Group. The DJ voiced that he was practically counting down the days until he is no longer under their management, reported Briefly News.

The Banomoya hitmaker has exposed Universal for not promoting his new music sufficiently. Kaybee said that his newest singles barely even make it onto the radio weeks after release whereas other artists hear a radio debut just days after release dates, reports TimesLIVE.

Prince Kaybee hopped onto Twitter to put the word out about his latest project. He used the same breath to vent about his desire to cut ties with the allegedly non-supportive label.

Kaybee's tweet read:

"I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal."

