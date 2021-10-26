Prince Kaybee has brought Mzansi many hit songs that have set the correct mood for groove, so it's safe to say that the nation trusts him to produce bangers

The producer teased the idea of getting both Zahara and Lady Zamar into the studio to create absolute magic with the two warmly textured voices

Followers joined in on the excitement of this idea possibly becoming a reality one day and some peeps even urged the hitmaker to try before Dezemba comes

The man who brought Mzansi Gugulethu and Banomoya has teased a new song idea that has peeps around Mzansi itching for a release date. Prince Kaybee has come up with an idea to mashup two very distinct voices to create a sound that will leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Prince Kaybee has shared an idea he came up with to get both Zahara and Lady Zamar on a track. Image: @princekaybee_sa, @zaharasa & @lady_zamar

TimesLIVE reported that the producer is expecting a child with his partner Zola Zeelovin earlier this month. While Kaybee has been reported to be bursting with excitement to become a father, seems like a baby isn't the only thing Prince Kaybee has been working on lately.

The dad-to-be has had his creative juices flowing and took to Twitter o share the kind of magic that is flowing through his brain. Prince Kaybee has been wondering what Zahara and Lady Zamar would sound like should he decide to produce a song with those two distinct voices.

Followers weighed in on the idea and some tweeps found themselves getting excited over the idea.

Prince Kaybee blasts record label: “I can’t wait to leave Universal”

Briefly News reported Prince Kaybee has been rather vocal about the shortcomings of the music industry. His recent social media rant detailed his feelings about his contract with Universal Music Group. The DJ voiced that he was practically counting down the days until he is no longer under their management.

The Banomoya hitmaker has exposed Universal for not promoting his new music sufficiently. Kaybee said that his newest singles barely even make it onto the radio weeks after release whereas other artists hear a radio debut just days after release dates, reports TimesLIVE.

Prince Kaybee hopped onto Twitter to put the word out about his latest project. He used the same breath to vent about his desire to cut ties with the allegedly non-supportive label. Kaybee's tweet read:

"I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal"

Fellow musician Heavy K joined the conversation. He stated that he knew exactly what Prince Kaybee was experiencing considering he terminated his contract with the record label for similar reasons.

