Thando Thabethe could not be more grateful for her hunky bae Lunga Shabalala during her time of need

Lunga has been taking extra good care of Thando since her lil freak accident, and sis is ready to give him the Bae of The Year Award

Thando Thabethe’s got a booboo, but lucky for her, she got a boo too, to make it better!

Taking to social media, Thando let errrybody know that she has the best bae ever. Lunga Shabalala is taking the best care of Thando following her lil freak accident and she couldn’t be more grateful.

Sharing a clip to her Insta story of Lunga tending to her every need, Thando practically gev him the Bae of The Year Award!

This is the kind of attention every queen deserves!

Thando Thabethe is wearing a moon boot after her recent freak accident and her bae Lunga is looking after her well. Image: @thando_thabethe

Eish: Thando Thabethe breaks her toe in freak accident while working out

Thando Thabethe is wearing a moon boot after her recent freak accident. The media personality shared the sad news on social media on Wednesday, 27 October., reported Briefly News.

The actress revealed that she was working out when she broke her toe. The radio personality's boo, Lunga Shabalala, is taking good care of the stunner.

Lunga and Thando are some of the most celebrated couples in Mzansi. They usually serve their fans couple goals through the content their post on their timelines. They are not afraid to show Mzansi how much they care for each other.

Thando Thabethe turns 31

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe celebrated her birthday on Friday, 18 June. The stunning media personality took to social media to wish herself a happy 31st birthday.

The actress told her followers that she's grateful for the gift of life. She shared a snap of herself when she was only 1 years old and another snap she took recently.

The radio host's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to the stunner's comment section on the micro-blogging app to wish her a fabulous day. The Underground Railroad actress Thuso Mbedu wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!"

