A$AP Rocky & Kanye West Go Out for Dinner, Rihanna's Bae's Outfit Questioned

US rappers A$AP Rocky and Kanye West recently went out for dinner at a top restaurant in Malibu

Rocky rocked a colourful outfit during their meeting over dinner while Kanye donned an all-black outfit

Many people on social media questioned Rihanna's bae's outfit with some even saying he looked like a Pokémon trainer

A$AP Rocky and Kanye West were spotted recently exiting a posh restaurant together. The two US rappers reportedly enjoyed dinner together at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night, 8 November.

A$AP Rocky and Kanye West were spotted enjoying a meal together on Monday night. Image: ASAP Rocky/Facebook, @photosofkanye

Source: Instagram

The rappers were dressed to impress during their meeting. It was not clear when they were discussing business or were there just for pleasure. Ye was dressed in all black while Rocky rocked a colourful outfit.

Rocky's outfit was questioned by peeps who saw their pics on Twitter. They shaded Rihanna's man for looking like "a Pokémon trainer" in the snaps.

According to Hollywood Life, the superstar wore a red jacket over a white button-up with a black tie. He also donned a red and white cap and red gloves. Below are some of the comments from tweeps who dragged Rocky for his colourful look:

@KillOutcastro said:

"Bro, why is Asap Rocky dressed like a Pokémon trainer?"

@Yikes_Yak wrote:

"It must be nerve racking to find an outfit for dinner with Ye."

@xodaniiel_ commented:

"Rocky looks like he’s about to go on a journey to become a Pokémon master."

@Link93777872 said:

"Look like a Pokémon trainer."

@Lilo_Key added:

"In Malibu? It was like 65 degrees. Why’s Rocky wearing snow gloves?"

Source: Briefly.co.za