Missy Elliott has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her role in the hip-hop industry

The rap legend took to social media to thank her team for always showing her support in her career and when she was diagnosed with a rare sickness

The rapper further said that she used to walk past all the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before she got one herself

Missy Elliott has bagged a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legendary rapper's star was unveiled on Monday, 8 November.

Missy Elliott has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her role in hip hop. Image: @missymisdemeanorelliott

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop legend took to social media to celebrate with millions of her fans from across the globe. She shared that this is a moment she'll cherish for the rest of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar also thanked her team for being by her side through her ups and downs and her sickness. She also shared a couple of snaps that were taken at the event.

Her peers in the entertainment space and her fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

strongblacklead said:

"Congratulations legend!!!"

andrewhypes wrote:

"WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU and the way you have represented VA."

ts_msmarisha commented:

"Congratulations, this is waaaaay over due!! Icon living!!"

margeauxstar wrote:

"#757 VA ALL DAY!!!! Congrats!!! Peace and Love."

lilmama said:

"YeahhhMissy. Devine Time (God bless You!!) Congrats."

ifeanyielswith added:

"So happy for & proud of you Missy!!!"

NME reports that Missy said in her speech that she used to walk past all the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also dedicated her achievement to female hip-hop artists.

"I kind of give this to my female MCs in hip-hop, to my sisters in hip-hop. I wanna say I love each and everyone of y’all."

