Soft Life: Somizi Teases Mzansi with Snaps of His First-Class Flight

Somizi Mhlongu had Mzansi feeling all sorts of things when he shared snaps of himself enjoying a first-class flight

The social media influencer and celebrity wowed Mzansi with the spacious cabin he enjoyed

His fans took to his comment section to react to the soft life of Somizi as he jetted around the globe

Somizi Mhlongu took to social media to share some snaps of his luxurious first-class experience on his Instagram page.

He shared a number of snaps of himself lounging in very comfortable looking beds on board that aircraft.

Somizi had Mzansi feeling jelly after he shared some snaps of his soft life. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The large cabin even sported couches that allowed Somgaga to stare wistfully out of the window at the clouds floating by.

Khanyi Mbau slid into the comments and asked if she was on the same flight as Somizi.

mbaureloaded:

"Are we in the same flight 2moro?"

Social media users took to the comment section to react to the soft life of Somizi

mfazi_wephepha2000:

"I don't want to lie but your ex-husband has really lost out lana... I sincerely hope that you find someone who reciprocates the same energy that you give out❤️❤️."

chiundapriscilla:

"See soft life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Lord bless me to enjoy the finer things in life."

gordonphetlhe2019:

"What a lifestyle gents......Lol...mara bad breath ereng mobaneng ..."

themostvaluable_kgothatso:

"You are serving us with goals ."

