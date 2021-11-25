Somizi Proudly Jams to South African Music in a New York Club

Somizi is the king of living your best life and the media personality is doing just that on his trip to the Big Apple

Just yesterday we walked around the streets of New York searching high and dry for Mzansi's very own Bonang Matheba

After enjoying walking the streets, he hopped over to get a taste of the nightlife and to his surprise, the DJ was jamming some familiar tunes

Somizi Mhlongo has been living it up in the United States and his followers are living for the content. From the fashion to the food and activities, Somgaga was made to travel in style. While enjoying all that New York has to offer, Somizi got a little taste of home.

Somizi parties to Amapiano in a New York club.

Source: Instagram

Somizi landed in New York just a few days ago and has had a whole list of adventures. The South African reports that the celeb walked through Times Square singing Alica Keys Empire State of Mind. Shortly after that, he asked one of the street characters if they had seen his 'sister' Bonang walking the streets by any chance.

The media personality truly is soaking it all up. Somizi took to Instagram to share a video of himself parting it up in a New York club with the most beautiful views. Just when peeps were focused on the club views, they realised that SomG was jamming to Amapiano. What levels are those?

