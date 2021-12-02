Linda Mtoba recently celebrated leaving her 20s behind and she had celebrations that lasted a week to say hello to a new decade

Keeping the theme of decades, she chose to have a 90s inspired party where she and all of her guests hopped a time machine and rocked some epic 90s fashion

Linda shared an array of photos and videos that left her followers wishing they could have scored an invitation to the party

Linda Mtoba has proven to fans that she sure knows how to throw a birthday bash. The mom-fluencer threw it back two decades ago and it's safe to say that every single one of her guests understood the assignment.

Linda Mtoba's 30th birthday was definitely one for the books as it had a 90s theme. Image: @linda_mtoba

Former Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba is all about fashion. IOL reported that she recently launched a kids clothing brand inspired by her very own baby Bean. She had the idea to start Bean Wear when she saw how much she and other mommy's struggle to find comfortable items for their little ones.

Her love for fashion spans all the way through her Instagram and heavily inspired the theme for the 30th birthday party. Linda had quite a number of celebrations, that all had iconic themes. Her dinner party was The Last Supper and her house party was a 90s bash.

Briefly News gathered some of the photos from her iconic celebration.

Linda Mtoba shows off luxury birthday gift from her hubby

Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba has officially joined the 30s club and she entered the decade in pure style and class. Her husband's gift was only the beginning of an elegant celebration. The former Isibaya actress had a whole day filled with luxury treatments.

The River actress Linda Mtoba has been counting down the days leading to her birthday and she really did not disappoint. OKMzansi reports that to start her 30th off right, her precious hubby gifted her with a stunning diamond bracelet while she was still in bed.

Linda has been rather private about her family life and has never really shared photos of her husband. She recently made the decision to share her daughter on her Instagram but has not revealed her name, hence why everyone calls her Bean.

Source: Briefly.co.za