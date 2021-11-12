Linda Mtoba Shows Off Luxury Birthday Gift From Her Hubby

Linda Mtoba celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday and her loving husband surprised her with a gift fit for a queen, to show her she is truly deserving

Linda's followers absolutely enjoy her lifestyle content, especially the moments they get to catch glimpses of her family life with baby bean

The gift from her husband was only the beginning of an unforgettable birthday celebration, the actress had a stunning dinner with friends later that evening

Linda Mtoba has officially joined the 30's club and she entered the decade in pure style and class. Her husband's gift was only the beginning of an elegant celebration. The former Isibaya actress had a whole day filled with luxury treatments.

The River actress Linda Mtoba has been counting down the days leading to her birthday and she really did not disappoint. OKMzansi reports that to start her 30th off right, her precious hubby gifted her with a stunning diamond bracelet while she was still in bed.

Linda has been rather private about her family life and has never really shared photos of her husband. She recently made the decision to share her daughter on her Instagram but has not revealed her name, hence why everyone calls her Bean.

Even though Mtoba does not share her hubby, she always boasts about what an amazing partner he is. From their fancy date nights all the way down to her spoils, her followers always applaud the mystery husband.

The celeb shared snaps from her birthday dinner where the likes of Sindi Dlathu attended. The theme was The Last Supper and Linda and her guests certainly ate up.

